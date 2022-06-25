Kakinada : 6 NCC cadets test corona positive

Kakinada : About six NCC cadets were detected Covid positive on Friday in Kakinada district, according to Medical and Health department officials. As many as six NCC cadets taking training at the camp office, SKR High school, Kakinada were tested positive.

NCC Coordinator K Musalanna said that NCC training classes were conducted at camp office, SKR High School, Kakinada from June 18, in which 317 cadets participated. Two days ago, one cadet showed symptoms of Covid and was tested positive. The NCC authorities conducted medical tests for the entire cadets and six candidates were found as corona positive. Musalanna said all the affected cadets were quarantined in the school and the rest of the cadets are likely to be sent home. He informed that in view of Covid -19, the training camp was suspended. Speaking with The Hans India, District Epidemiologist Dr B Ravi Kumar said that as per the directives of District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) A Hanumatha Rao, they conducted Rapid Antigen Tests to 317 NCC cadets and officials.

Out of 317, six cadets were confirmed positive. He said that KMC sanitary workers will sanitise the entire area where training classes were held. DMHO Dr A Hanumantha Rao said that there are 26 active cases in the district. Brushing off the rumours of a fourth wave, he suggested people to follow Covid-19 protocol and maintain social distance, to wear masks, cleaning hands with sanitizer.