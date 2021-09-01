Kakinada: Cops conduct special drive on 'No accident day'

Kakinada: Marking 'No Accident Day' on Tuesday, the East Godavari district police conducted an awareness drive on the road safety. People expressed their happiness for adopting these programmes which would ensure accident-free ambience on the roads.



As per the directives of the superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, the police personnel have conducted the drive to prevent road accidents on national and state highways in the district. The police from every police station in the district camped at the black spots, accident-prone areas in their respective areas. By conducting these programmes, the rate of accidents considerably reduced, and the people are happy about it. They also created an awareness programme on wearing helmets and rules of the road for smooth and safe driving. They asked the pedestrians to know the road safety rules and must follow them to avoid accidents.

As part of the programme, they presented roses to rule violators and requested them to remember that their families are waiting for them at home. SP Ravindranath Babu said that the special drive will be conducted on every Tuesday and Saturday in the district. He said that by conducting the 'No accident drive' programmes the number of accidents would surely come down and people can drive and move freely. He also instructed the officials to make the district as accident-free district. He said that in order to avoid accidents during the night due to drowsiness of the drivers, they are practicing 'stop, wash and go' programme on national highways.