Kakinada: Less than 30% students attend classes on first day

Kakinada: As per instructions of the government, the primary schools reopened on Monday. In view of the apprehension about the existing Covid-19, the attendance in the schools is stated to be less than 30 per cent in the district.

Only after taking a letter of consent and willingness from the parents, the children were permitted to attend the classes. The schools are adhering to Covid-19 norms and rules as stipulated by the authorities. According to the officials, there are 67,320 students in first class, 84,218 students in second class, 80,220 in third class, 81,555 in fourth class and 80,532 students in fifth class in the district. District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham directed the officials and school managements to strictly comply with the Covid-19 safety guidelines issued by the government. He said that the government is also providing mid-day meals to the children.



Lakshmi Malakondayya Municipal Corporation Primary School (English Medium) headmaster Ch N Usha Sundari told 'The Hans India' that out of 250 enrolled students, only 50 students are attending the classes. She said that 65 students were not provided 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' kits out of 185 in the school. She said that the school happens to be an English Medium Primary school and the classes are conducted through Digital Classroom (DCR) mode of instruction. The children are elated to learn lessons through a new mode of digital instruction. The children attended the classes wearing masks along with sanitizers.