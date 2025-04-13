Karunakar Reddy, Abhinay flayed for tarnishing image of TTD

Tirupati: Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son, Abhinay Reddy, have been attempting to tarnish the image of the TTD with deliberate and derogatory remarks, alleged G Narasimha Yadav, Chairman of the State Yadava Welfare and Development Corporation.

Speaking at a press conference held at Tirupati Press Club on Saturday, Yadav, flanked by Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) A Ravi Naidu and Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna, alleged that the father-son duo had launched a malicious campaign against the TTD and the coalition government.

“They are playing with the sentiments of devotees. In the past, those who dared to malign Lord Venkateswara have faced consequences, and they will face the same fate again,” he warned.

He further alleged that a few officials within the TTD are acting as stooges of Karunakar Reddy, and assured that action would soon be taken against them. Echoing similar sentiments, SAAP Chairman Ravi Naidu suspected a conspiracy behind the recent deaths of cows at the TTD Gosala. He linked the issue to Harinath Reddy, a former employee having close ties with Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, claiming a well-orchestrated drama was played under the guise of promoting indigenous cow breeds.

Narasimha Yadav also pointed to officials deputed to TTD who were overstaying their terms and stated that steps were being taken to send them back to their parent departments. He announced plans to meet with the TTD Chairman to discuss the ongoing allegations and to defend the integrity of the institution. TDP zonal media coordinator P Sridhar Varma, along with Mahesh Yadav, Subbu Yadav, Kotte Hemant Royal and Venkatesh, were also present at the press conference.