Kautilya students achieve IIM admissions
Tirupati: Four students from Kautilya Institution at MR Palli Circle, Tirupati, have secured admissions in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), while more than 10 others gained entry into top business schools across India. These successes are based on CAT 2024 results, with students receiving free training for interviews and group exercises from Kautilya after completing their coaching. Among the achievers are G Venkata Nitish (IIM-Ranchi), K Harika Raju (IIM-Sirmaur), Bhavyashree Nishita (IIM-Nagpur), and K Karthik (IIM-Sirmaur).
Several others were admitted to reputed institutes like Symbiosis, Pune. Congratulating the students, Kautilya Director Sridhar emphasised the importance of early preparation and holistic profiles. He added free guidance for CAT and IIM admissions is available for interested students. For details, contact 9698123456.