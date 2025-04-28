Keeping children engaged through various sessions

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway Sports Association (ECoRSA) – Waltair has launched its annual ‘Summer Coaching Camp 2025.’ Started recently, the 40-day camp that continues till May 31 at Waltair Railway Stadium in Visakhapatnam drew enthusiastic participation from over 200 children, aged 5 to 15 years. The camp has both morning and evening sessions.

As part of it, a dedicated yoga camp is being conducted under the guidance of Jyotsna Bohra, president of the East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO), Waltair. This initiative aims to instil healthy habits and promote mental well-being among young participants. Children are actively participating in the yoga sessions, making the most of this opportunity.

The free summer coaching camp offers a wide range of sports disciplines including yoga, athletics, boxing, basketball, cricket, ball badminton, football, badminton, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball. The platform is open to children of railway employees as well as residents of Visakhapatnam. Participants benefit from expert coaching and access to sophisticated sports facilities at the Waltair Railway Stadium.

The initiative’s primary objective is to nurture young talent, foster a spirit of sportsmanship and offer a platform for local youth to pursue excellence in sports at the national and international levels.

Registration is currently open, with specific entry norms applicable for cricket, swimming, and tennis. Interested individuals can contact the general secretary at the Waltair Railway Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam for further details and admission process.