Know your MLA: Inturi Nageswara Rao wins Kandukur for TDP first time after 1999

Kandukur : When the senior leaders in TDP were reluctant to take responsibility of Kandukur Assembly constituency, Inturi Nageswara Rao came forward to lead the cadre. He spent time, money and all resources for years, but suffered pressure just before the election. He overcame all with a smile and won the election as Kandukur MLA. After 1999 elections, it was the first victory for the TDP in Kandukur where Congress won 2004 and 2009 elections followed by YSRCP in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Inturi is in the real estate field and a sympathiser of TDP from his youth. He joined TDP and worked at ground level as an activist. After the defeat of the TDP candidate at Kandukur in the 2019 elections, the party seniors hesitated to work as leaders in the YSRCP regime. Then, TDP high command chose Inturi Nageswara Rao as a substitute, until it found the best suitable candidate.

However, Inturi dedicated his time to the party and spent huge money whenever it was required. His approach in addressing the party workers’ issues and ability to interact more openly with the public built a fan base gradually. This popularity put him in a situation to go against his relatives and party seniors. The survey conducted by the TDP revealed that Inturi is the best choice to contest as the MLA, vis a vis other aspirants, including Inturi’s cousin and a senior leader.

He faced non-cooperation from his rivals in the party in early campaign days but successfully won over them with support from the high command. He won as Kandukur MLA with over 18,000 votes majority and is now trying to make his mark in its political history.