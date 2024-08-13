Krishna Harathi to be re-launched within a month

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that Krishna river Harathi programme at Ferri near Vijayawada will be re-launched in a month. The Ministers’ committee set up for the purpose met at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Monday.

Revealing the details of the meeting, the Minister recalled that the Krishnamma Harathi programme was launched by previous TDP government. However, the YSRCP government neglected and dropped the spiritual programme.

He said that as per the directions of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, facilities will be improved at Ferri ghat to restart Harathi programme. He said the area at Ferri ghat will be developed as a spiritual centre.

The Minister said that Godavari Harathi programme is being conducted at Rajahmundry at present and steps will be taken to organise the programme on a grand scale.

Minister for Information and Public Relations K Parthasarathy said a temple will be constructed under TTD at Ferri point to develop the place into a spiritual centre. He stressed the need for the introduction of special tourism packages to cover the religious places of Krishna river course.

Commissioner of Endowments S Satyanarayana said that the Krishna Harathi programme was dropped during Covid period.

NTR District Collector Srijana said that jungle clearance works were started at Ferri to restart Krishna Harathi programme. Director of Fire services Murali, West DCP T Harikrishna and others were present.