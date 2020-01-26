Kurnool: District Collector G Veerapandian has called upon to enrol as voters

Kurnool: District Collector G Veerapandian has called upon those who have attained the age of 18 to enrol themselves as voters. He participated as a chief guest for an awareness programme organised on the occasion of 10th National Voters' Day at Sunaina Auditorium here on Saturday. He stressed on the need for people to exercise their right to vote in a democratic country.

He exhorted people to elect leaders who have high moral values. Joint Collector Syed Khaza Mohiuddin said that the Constitution of India gave the power to vote for its citizens. District Revenue Officer (DRO) Pullaiah mentioned the National Voters' Day is being celebrated from 2011. Since then, awareness programmes are being conducted to infuse the necessity of voting. Later, the officials distributed Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to the newly enroled voters.

