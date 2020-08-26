Kurnool: MLA M A Hafeez Khan performs last rites to Corona victim

Kurnool: Setting example for others in the backdrop of panic created by Covid-19 pandemic, MLA M A Hafeez Khan performed last rites to the abandoned body of an orphan here on Tuesday. Hafeez Khan on learning of an abandoned body at Kurnool Government Hospital of a Covid patient, enquired about if the deceased had any relatives.

After it was confirmed that no one is interested to take the body, the MLA with the help of municipal staff shifted it to Hindu graveyard near Jammi Chettu in Joharapuram and performed last rites according to Hindu tradition.

Speaking to The Hans India, Hafeez Khan said in many cases family members of those died of Covid-19 were refusing to take the body fearing infection. He attributed this inhuman treatment of dead to the lack of awareness among the people. He said that the virus does not spread or infect during the performance of final rites.

Awareness programmes need to be conducted extensively so that the people could know the facts, said Hafeez Khan.

He further said that humanity is above all and the family members of the deceased should realise this. He said that an electric combustion machine was set up at a cost of Rs 70 lakh at Sri Guru Datta Krupalayam Hindu Smashana Vatika near Jammi Chettu.

The persons who died of coronavirus need to be given respectful adieu and last rites should be performed in traditional manner.

The legislators exemplary deed has come for praise from various sections of population in Kurnool city.