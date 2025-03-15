Labour unions demand captive mines for VSP

Visakhapatnam : Representatives of Visakhapatnam district’s all-party labour unions and people’s organisations staged a dharna demanding the Union government to allocate captive mines to Visakhapatnam steel plant (VSP).

A rally was organised under the aegis of labour unions’ joint action committee here on Friday from GVMC Gandhi statue to the Gurajada statue. Later, a human chain was formed at the RTC Complex junction.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC chairman M Jaggu Naidu demanded the VSP management to withdraw the decision of terminating contract workers and issuing of illegal showcase notices to the steel plant union leaders.

Jaggu Naidu alleged that the NDA government, however, announced that the plant’s privatisation issue was resolved with the revival package announcement made by the Union government. But, he said the funds from the package were not spent for the production, raw material procurement and workers’ salaries. It will be a temporary relief to the VSP, he pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, CITU district general secretary R K S V Kumar said that about 40,000 permanent and contract workers are needed to make the plant produce in its full capacity. About 1,100 permanent workers are being sent out by introducing the VRS scheme, he added.

AITUC state secretary Padala Ramana alleged that the management is planning to remove 1,400 workers in each quarter. Approximately, 960 people have already been fired for various reasons, he added. Further, JAC leaders questioned how the VSP is able to carry out full-fledged production if thousands of workers get removed in each quarter.

They alleged that the Union government is reducing the number of workers and conspiring to handover the plant to private players once it becomes weak.

They expressed concern over management issuing show cause notices to the steel plant union leaders, who highlight the issues such as VRS, contract workers, salaries and pay revision, which is against the labour laws and rights.

As many as 8,500 residents, who sacrificed their lands and assets for the establishment of the VSP, are yet to get employment as assured, the leaders pointed out. INTUC district general secretary B Nagabhushanam, trade union leaders Kanakarao, M Pydiraju and others were present.