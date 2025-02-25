Lalit Bohra assumes charge of DRM Waltair

Visakhapatnam : Lalit Bohra, a 1998 batch IRTS officer, assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam.

Prior to this he was serving as joint secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). With extensive experience of traffic commercial and policy formulation, he played an instrumental role in framing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijali Yojana, PM-KUSUM, Wind Energy Policy including offshore wind, Green Energy Corridors, PLI Scheme for Solar Manufacturing, etc.

Lalit Bohra also served as Director General of National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). He worked as one of the Board of Directors of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited. While working in Railways, he worked as chief commercial manager, chief passenger transportation manager, chief public relations officer and deputy general manager (General). He also worked as the chief general manager in the Container Corporation of India and was instrumental in setting up the biggest dry port Kathuwas Terminal, running double stack container trains.

A B.Tech (Electrical Engineer) from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and MBA (Finance) from Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, Lalit Bohra mentioned that his complete focus is on developing the Waltair Division on all fronts.