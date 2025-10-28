Layout regularisation scheme extended till January 23

Guntur: The state government has extended the deadline for the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) till January 23, 2026, providing one final opportunity for owners of unauthorised and unapproved layouts to regularise their plots. A Government Order (GO) has been issued to this effect. The scheme, implemented under the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Unapproved Layouts and Plots Rules, 2020, was reopened through G.O. Ms. No. 134, dated July 26, 2025.

Since then, 40,872 applications have been received across urban local bodies and urban development authorities through the LRS portal. A recent statewide assessment identified 14,535 unauthorised layouts covering 78,452 acres, tracked through the Unauthorized Layout Identification and Monitoring System.

The revised framework simplifies online filing, automates fee calculation, and ensures time-bound disposal within six months. Eligibility now extends to registered sale deeds executed before June 30, 2025. Penalisation charges are linked to prevailing market values, with proportionate open space fees where required.

Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar said the initiative aims to ensure legal security for homeowners and promote planned urban growth aligned with the Chief Minister’s vision of transparent and sustainable governance.