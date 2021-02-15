Lella flays Naidu's remarks on panchayat polls

Amaravati: YSRCP general secretary Lella Appireddy flayed TDP for distorting the panchayat poll results and said that Chandrababu Naidu has been changing his stance to conceal his poll debacle.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Appireddy said that people have lost faith in TDP and have shifted to YSRCP as can be seen by the GP poll results.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu who backed SEC N Ramesh Kumar until elections has now changed his stance and is going against the SEC by alleging irregularities in the ballot form, though it was Naidu who demanded to conduct panchayat polls by ballot.

On TDP agitations regarding the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said that the process was initially started during the TDP rule way back in 2017, where former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had released papers regarding the privatisation of VSP and TDP had maintained silence despite being part of the Union government. He stated that TDP leaders have no moral right to call for protests on VSP issue.

He further added that people were laughing at the remarks of Lokesh in Vizag and suggested him to start an indefinite fast to save VSP. He assured that the State government shall protect the steel plant and YSRCP leaders are ready to make sacrifices as and when needed.