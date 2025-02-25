Let's work together to build Swarnandhra says Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Vijayawada : Andhra Pradesh stands tall as beacon of development, not just for India but the world. The road ahead is full of opportunities, and it is up to each one of us to seize them. This is our moment. The time is to act now. Let us work together and rise together, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer, while addressing the budget session of the Assembly on Monday.

In his joint address to both Houses of Legislature on the first day of the budget session, the Governor said journey towards Swarnandhra is a shining example of its unwavering commitment to prosperity, inclusivity and sustainability.

He said the state government was committed to sustainable and inclusive growth of economy. Praising the TDP-led NDA government for its commitment to public wel-fare and the revival of 'Brand Andhra', Nazeer commended the govern-ment’s efforts in restoring state’s financial health after what he described as severe mismanagement under the previous YSRCP regime from 2019 to 2024. The Governor highlighted the financial crisis inherited by the TDP gov-ernment, attributing it to fiscal mismanagement, resource diversion, and flawed policies under the YSRCP administration. Referring to the seven whitepapers presented by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Governor pointed out issues such as the erosion of state revenues, misallocation of Centrally-sponsored scheme funds, and a debt burden exacerbated by high-interest borrowings. He also empha-sized the downfall of the irrigation sector due to stalled projects, the en-ergy sector’s decline, and pending liabilities worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. The Governor said state must continue fostering innovation, investing in infrastructure and creating a business-friendly environment that attracts both domestic and global investors. A thriving economy is the founda-tion of prosperous society and AP must lead the way in shaping India’s future industries.

He highlighted key measures such as the abolition of the Land Titling Act, an increase in social security pensions to Rs 4,000, and a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment drive for 16,347 teachers.

Other efforts include strengthening education, conducting a skill census, im-proving rural infrastructure, launching a pothole-free roads mission, and implementing a free sand policy, he said. The Governor also outlined the government’s economic strategy, noting that 22 new policies have been introduced to drive sustained growth. He lauded Andhra Pradesh’s ability to attract significant investments from global companies such as Google, ArcelorMittal, Tata Power, Greenko Group, BPCL, and TCS. These investments, totaling Rs 6.5 lakh crore, are projected to generate around four lakh jobs.

Looking ahead, the Governor announced plans for a Family Benefit Card under the Family Benefit Management System (FBMS) to streamline welfare distribution.