Liquor seized from former army officer

Kurnool: Following a tip-off, District Prohibition and Excise Officer M Sudhir Babu conducted a raid on the home of Nagesh Rao, a former army officer, in Tirumalagiri. The raid uncovered 53 bottles of various brands of Defence liquor, including Dewar’s Whisky 18, Black Dog Gold 12, Dog Black Black 12, and Rockford 11.

Rao admitted to purchasing the liquor from an army canteen in Bengaluru and illegally selling it at a higher price to army personnel in Kurnool. The seized liquor and Rao were taken into custody. Prohibition and Excise Inspector Chandrahas and Sub Inspector Rehana Begum were part of the raid team.