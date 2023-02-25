Lokesh credits wife for his weight loss

Chittoor: Nara Lokesh, the national general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), credited his wife Nara Brahmani for his weight loss during a recent event called 'Hello Lokesh' in Tirupati. He praised his wife for her care during the Covid-19 pandemic, which included making him exercise, walk and follow a special diet.

He admitted that he used to have poor control over his food habits and would eat whatever was available, but with his wife's help, he has been able to maintain a healthier lifestyle. Lokesh also confessed that he occasionally ignores his wife's dietary restrictions during padayatra.