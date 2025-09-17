Lokesh in London to pitch for investments

Vijayawada: IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday embarked on a trip to London to attract big-ticket investments into Andhra Pradesh. He would also lead an investor roadshow in London, ahead of the upcoming CII Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam scheduled for November 14–15.

The high-profile roadshow, being held at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall, will be attended by more than 150 CEOs and senior executives from investment funds, global corporations, and industry bodies.

In the past year, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, cleared 122 industrial projects involving total investments of over Rs 10.06 lakh crore, with more than one lakh acres earmarked for industrial clusters.

The government now aims to double this investment inflow in the coming year.

The London roadshow will feature a presentation by Lokesh on AP’s investment potential, a fireside chat with global investors, and one-on-one meetings with corporate leaders. Discussions will center on opportunities in advanced manufacturing, green energy, digital innovation, and port-led industrialization.

The London engagement marks a key stop in a global outreach series designed to build momentum for the CII Partnership Summit 2025, which will bring together CEOs, policymakers, and global leaders in Visakhapatnam to deliberate on trade, technology, and sustainable growth.