Lokesh invited to Yi national conference

Vijayawada: A delegation from CII’s Young Indians (Yi) chapters across Andhra Pradesh invited HRD minister Nara Lokesh to deliver the keynote address at the Yi annual national conference, ‘Take Pride’, to be held in New Delhi on December 19–20.

The delegation, which called on the minister at his residence in Undavalli, was led by Hari Krishna K, Chapter Chair.

The Yi leaders briefed the minister on the organisation’s dynamic nation-building initiatives across the state-engaging with youth, academic institutions, entrepreneurs, and rural communities to promote innovation, leadership, and inclusive growth.

They also congratulated Lokesh on successfully facilitating the landmark Rs 15,000 crore Google Data Centre project in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant stride in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a global technology and investment hub.

Reaffirming Yi’s commitment to collaborate with the state government, the delegation expressed enthusiasm to work closely on initiatives that empower young leaders and contribute to the state’s progressive development agenda.