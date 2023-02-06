Lokesh kicks of Padayathra at Chittoor

Chittoor: TDP National Secretary N.Lokesh Babu has kicked off his 11 day Padayathra at Chittoor city limits on Monday.

He walked so far 136km distance in Chittoor district alone.On Monday he commenced his Padayathra from Mangassmudram, where huge crowds of TDP activists and leaders have joined in the Padayathra.

He interacted with the residents of beedi colony.A seizable group of advocates had greeted Lokesh at court circle. He then reached to MSR circle where he interacted with local denizens and apprehended their issues in detail.

He then reached to greamspet . He has taken lunch in Amarn Raja complex. TDP MLC B.N Rajasimhulu , State TDP Secretary V.Surendra Kumar , former Chittoor Mayor Hemalata and others accompanied Lokesh Padayathra.