Lokesh lambasts YSRCP for demanding oppn party status in Assembly

Vijayawada : Minister for IT and HR Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday that people have decided not to give opposition status to YSRCP and limited the party to 11 seats.

He was responding to the YSRCP’s demand for the Op-position party status in the State Assembly.

Speaking to media persons at the Assembly media point, the Minister said that for getting opposition status 10 per cent of total seats were necessary and the YSRCP should understand this.

Reacting sharply on YSRCP chief Jagan’s accusations on the State government and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh said that Jagan tried to belittle Pawan through his comments.

Lokesh pointed out that the Jana Sena Party got more seats and votes than YSRCP.

The HRD Minister said the NDA government in the State was attracting huge investments. He said the State government is committed to both welfare and development.

He said ‘Talliki Vandanam’ and ‘Annadata’ schemes will be implemented in May. He said that the DSC process will be started immediately after getting the One Man Commission report.