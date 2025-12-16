Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar, Real Star Upendra, Versatile Star Raj B Shetty’s ‘45: The Movie’ Crazy Trailer Unveiled

Popular music director Arjun Janya takes the director’s chair for the first time with the much-awaited flick ‘45: The Movie’, a project that promises scale, substance, and star power in equal measure. The film unites three formidable forces of Kannada cinema—Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar, Real Star Upendra, and the versatile Raj B Shetty—setting the stage for a cinematic collision unlike any other. Produced by Uma Ramesh Reddy and M. Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, ‘45: The Movie’ has been crafted with a clear ambition to stand apart. From its striking promotional material to the intriguing snippets unveiled so far, the film has steadily built an air of mystery that has kept audiences talking. With anticipation peaking, the makers have now unveiled the theatrical trailer.

The opening frames introduce a powerful visual idea—a date of birth, a date of death, and the fleeting stretch between them. This stark imagery becomes the film’s thematic backbone, suggesting that existence is not just about living, but about being accountable for every choice made within that narrow window of time. The trailer hints at a belief system where moral reckoning does not stop with death, giving the film an almost metaphysical undertone.

Bringing together Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, ‘45: The Movie’ blends contrasting personas into this moral framework. Upendra’s resonant voiceover lends philosophical gravity, framing the narrative as a reflection on cause and consequence. Raj B Shetty appears rooted and vulnerable, representing the ordinary individual caught in forces larger than himself. Shiva Rajkumar’s presence, particularly his unexpected appearance in a red Bharatanatyam costume, introduces a striking sense of duality and transformation.

The cinematography by Satya Hegde stands out, while Arjun Janya’s pulsating score amplifies the experience. The production values are exceptional, and the film features high-intensity action sequences choreographed by leading stunt masters Dr K Ravi Verma, Jolly Bastian, and Different Danny Chetan D’Souza. Dialogues are written by Anil Kumar, and editing is handled by K M Prakash.

With the trailer setting the bar high, ‘45: The Movie’ is gearing up for a grand release in five languages on January 1, ushering in the New Year with a bang.