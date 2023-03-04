Lokesh's padayatra to hit YSRCP chances in MLC polls

Former minister Amarnath Reddy on Friday said that YSRCP was fearing about the impact of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam padayatra on the upcoming MLC elections.

Speaking at the party meeting here, he said the padayatra will adversely affect the political fortunes of YSRCP candidates in the Rayalaseema region and added the padayatra was creating waves among people and it would affect the victory chances of ruling party supported candidates. The TDP wave was clearly evident in the polls, according to the Sathya Sai district president B K Parthasaradhi. He maintained that 65 ruling party MLAs and 12 MPs, who were vexed with the party leadership, were planning to join TDP.

The Lokesh padayatra would conclude in Chittoor district on March 17 and enter Thanakallu in Kadiri constituency in Sathya Sai district on the following day. Meanwhile the YSRCP functionaries are brushing aside the Lokesh padayatra as a child's play and the hopeless TDP leaders in self-defence are creating an artificial hype as everyone knows the padayatra is a big flop in the home district of Chandrababu.



