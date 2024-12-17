Low Pressure Area in Bay of Bengal Expected to Intensify, Heavy Rains Likely in AP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a low pressure area currently formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen further and develop into a depression. This weather system is moving west-northwest towards the coast of Tamil Nadu, prompting forecasts of moderate to heavy rainfall in both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to the IMD, the coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience significant rain, with the Nellore and Tirupati districts anticipating moderate rainfall today (Tuesday) and the possibility of heavy rains at isolated locations. Tomorrow (Wednesday), heavy to very heavy rain is predicted in several areas, including Nellore, Tirupati, Kakinada, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam districts. In response to these weather predictions, an orange alert has been issued for the aforementioned districts. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Vizianagaram districts due to expected rainfall.

The IMD has cautioned farmers cultivating paddy, cotton, tobacco, and other crops in coastal districts to remain vigilant. Farmers are advised to postpone paddy harvesting for two to three days and to stack harvested paddy crops in fields to prevent damage. Fishermen along the south coast have also been warned against venturing into the sea due to anticipated gusty winds reaching speeds of 35 to 45 km/h.

The IMD further indicated that these rainy conditions are likely to persist for three consecutive days. Meanwhile, a drop in temperatures has been observed in coastal areas adjacent to Telangana, attributed to the influence of cold winds from central India. The lowest temperature this year, recorded at 5.6 degrees Celsius in G. Maduga and 5.7 degrees Celsius in Kunthal within the Visakhapatnam Agency, reflects a significant decrease of 3 degrees in just one day.

Residents in coastal regions are advised to exercise caution and stay tuned for further updates as weather conditions evolve.