Make Jagan CM again for continuation of welfare schemes
Guntur: YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao felt that in order to continue welfare schemes, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should continue as Chief Minister for another term. He conducted an election campaign in Repalle in favour of YSRCP candidate for Repalle Assembly constituency E Ganesh on Monday.
Speaking on this occasion, he criticised TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari for spewing venom on the volunteers. He lauded the services rendered by volunteers in distributing pensions to the beneficiaries at the doorsteps. He alleged that following a complaint lodged by the TDP, the Election Commission has suspended the volunteer system for two months. He urged the voters in Repalle constituency to vote in favour of YSRCP candidate E Ganesh.