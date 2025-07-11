Man gets life imprisonment in murder case

Parvathipuram: In a brutal murder case the Second Additional District Court of Parvathipuram Manyam district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

According to the SP Madhava Reddy, the Komarada police received compliant on 2019 May 26.

As per the complaint, Pulamamma of Nayi village married Ganapathi, and they had a daughter together.

However, after the birth of the child, Ganapathi began suspecting Pulamamma’s fidelity and claimed he was not the father of the new born baby. He reportedly harassed her continuously and threatened to bring the matter before the local panchayat.

On the night of the incident, during an altercation driven by his suspicions, Ganapathi fatally stabbed Pulamamma with a knife. She fell in blood pool and breathes her last.

Later, he was arrested by then SI M Rajesh and a charge sheet was later filed with proper evidance. After a thorough trial, Second Additional District Court Judge Sri S Damodar Rao found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed, and in case of default, the convict will serve an additional one month of simple imprisonment.

SP SV Madhav Reddy commended the efforts of Public Prosecutor Majji Jagannadha Rao, CI G Rambabu, CI Govinda Rao, and SI K Neelakantam for their dedicated work that led to the successful conviction.