‘Manassakshi’ play draws applause from audience

Vijayawada: The second day of the three-day PNKM Social Play Parishad witnessed the staging of three playlets ‘Devaragam’, ‘Manassakshi’, and ‘Mocheti Kankanalu’ at the Kandukuri Kalyanamandapam here on Thursday.

The Parishad commenced on Wednesday, featuring the plays ‘Vimukthi,’ ‘Dwarabandhala Chandrayya Naidu,’ and ‘Maree Anta Vaddu’ on its opening day, setting the tone for a rich theatrical experience.

The second day began with ‘Devaragam’, written and directed by KKL Swamy, based on a story by Saleem. This production, brought to life by Sowjanya Kala Sravanthi, Uttarandhra, saw sincere performances by all artistes, who made a commendable effort to do justice to their roles.

Following this, Harsha Creations, Vijayawada, presented ‘Manassakshi,’ a play penned by P Brahmanandam and directed by Katthi Syam Prasad. The cast included Pilla Nataraj, Katthi Syam Prasad, Evana Bhagyaraj, LSRK Prasad, Malleswara Patnaik, and Rajeswari, who received hearty appreciation from the audience for their compelling performances.

The day concluded with the play ‘Mocheti Kankanalu,’ staged by Kranthi Art Theatres, Nellore. It was written by Palleti Kulaseskhar and directed by Tambu Suresh Babu, drawing praise for its impactful storytelling and direction.

Gummadi Gopalakrishna, Chairman of AP Nataka Academy, graced the occasion as the chief guest and reiterated the Government’s commitment to promoting drama and cultural activities. Damodara Ganapathi Rao, E Vijaya Sagar, and Evana Ramesh Babu were felicitated for their contributions.

The event was coordinated by Pasupuleti Venkata Ramana, President, and Amrutavarshini, Secretary of the organising body.