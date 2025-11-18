  1. Home
News

Maoist leader and followers killed in Maredumilli encounter

  • Created On:  18 Nov 2025 11:23 AM IST
In a significant clash in the Maredumilli area of Alluri Seetharamaraju district, Andhra Pradesh, six Maoists, including senior leader Hidma, were killed during an exchange of fire with police. The confrontation occurred between 6 am and 7 am, following an ongoing combing operation in the region.

Reports indicate that Hidma's wife and several of his close associates were also among the deceased. The encounter underscores the continued efforts by law enforcement to combat Maoist activities in the area, with operations actively pursued since the violence erupted. Authorities are currently engaged in further combing operations to ensure the area is secured.

