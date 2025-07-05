Massive plantation drive underway in Anantapur

Anantapur: Withthe vision of achieving 50% green cover across Andhra Pradesh, the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan has launched the Haritha Andhra Programme.

As part of this statewide green initiative, Anantapur district is undertaking a massive plantation drive, especially in light of the recent rainfall received during the onset of monsoon.

Anantapur, a drought-prone district with a geographical area of 10,205 sq. km, has a forest cover of just 7.296%, and tree cover with over 30% canopy density accounts for less than 0.1% of the total land area.

The district receives an average annual rainfall of 508.2 mm, one of the lowest in the state. However, recent rainfall has exceeded expectations.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the district received 105.53 mm in May and 54.73 mm in June, showing a 27.41% excess rainfall between June 1 and July 3 compared to the normal.

Capitalizing on the favorable conditions, the district administration, through the Forest Department and in coordination with various departments, has intensified efforts to expand green cover.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), more than 29 lakh seedlings have been raised during 2024–25. These seedlings are currently being distributed to the public from forest nurseries for plantation in revenue areas, homesteads, farms, roadside avenues, and institutional campuses.

The plantation drive is being supported by various stakeholders including government departments, educational institutions, and private organizations. Citizens are being encouraged to participate actively in the programme to build a sustainable and eco-friendly environment.

The Forest Department has also made arrangements to facilitate easy access to seedlings and has set up multiple distribution points across the district to ensure smooth implementation of the Haritha Andhra Programme.