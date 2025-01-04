Midday meal scheme soon in 10 jr colleges in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: State TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao and district incharge minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy will launch Dokka Seethamma midday meal scheme in government junior col-leges on Saturday.

A district level programme will be organised at Aganampudi Junior College at Pedagantyada mandal of Gajuwaka constituency.

As part of it, the district in-charge minister held a meeting with the district officials and instructed them to carry out the launch of the scheme in a hassle-free manner. Dokka Seethamma midday meal scheme will be implemented in 10 government junior colleges across the district.

Meanwhile, Veeranjaneya Swamy also discussed the arrangements to be made for the ensuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Visakhapatnam. He informed that the Prime Minister will launch projects both in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts during his visit.

They include NTPC Integrated Green Hydrogen Hub will be laid virtually in Pudimadaka, Nakkapalli mandal, Anakapalle district.

Also, the PM will virtually launch the Krishnapatnam Industrial Hub. This project worth Rs 1,518 crore will be set up on 2,500 acres in the first phase. This project will provide employment opportunities to about 50,000 people.

Similarly, the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park in Nakkapalli crore will be laid virtually, the minister shared. Steps were taken for the Prime Minister’s road show on January 8 following a public meeting.

District collector M N Harendhira Prasad, city commissioner of police Shankhabrata Bagchi, GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, MLAs, among others, attended.