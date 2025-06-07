Live
Min Savitha’s simplicity wins hearts in Palasamudram
Palasamudram: Despite holding a ministerial position, BC Welfare Minister S Savitha continues to remain grounded and connected to her roots, earning widespread admiration from her constituency. On Friday morning, Minister Savitha arrived at Palasamudram village in Gorantla Mandal to welcome Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As she awaited the Union Minister’s arrival, she casually visited a small roadside hotel and joined the locals for breakfast without any display of authority or ego.
She warmly interacted with the hotel owner and other patrons, inquiring about their well-being, local business, and the distribution of free gas cylinders under the coalition government’s welfare schemes. Her humility and approachability surprised and delighted everyone present, including the hotel owner and his wife. Locals were deeply moved by her simplicity, proudly proclaiming, “Our Savithamma is truly super!” and praising her unchanged nature despite rising to a high office.