Minimal invasive procedure enough with TAVI method: Expert

Vijayawada: Advancements in medical technology have made it possible to replace heart valves using the TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) procedure, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery.

This minimally invasive procedure ensures reduced-risk and faster recovery, making it especially beneficial for elderly patients and those with underlying health conditions. Dr Nukavarapu Raja Ramesh, senior interventional cardiologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals, presented at the PCR London Valves conference recently held in London a case of successfully performing aortic valve replacement for a patient with severe left ventricular dysfunction. His approach received widespread appreciation from the conference attendees.

Dr P Ramesh Babu, chief interventional cardiologist, stated here on Friday that Ramesh Hospitals was the first in Andhra Pradesh to successfully perform TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation) and Mitral clip procedures. They have successfully performed this procedure for over 30 patients, without requiring traditional open-heart surgery, earning international recognition once again.

However, with advanced medical technology and artificial intelligence, precise customisation of valve size and shape using 3D printing is possible.

Senior and interventional cardiologists including Dr Bhaskara Naidu, Dr G Krishna Mohan, Dr Somnath, Dr Raja Ramesh, Dr Anoop, Dr Ram Manohar, Dr Madhu Krishna, Dr Venkatesh Reddy, Dr Chandra Mouli and Dr Shahanaz, along with chief operating officer Dr Nadella Giribabu were present.