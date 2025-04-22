Live
Minister lauds re-launch of Anna Canteens
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District In-charge Minister and State Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu on Monday visited the Anna Canteen located near the Municipal Corporation and had lunch along with the public.
He said that the public has widely appreciated the re-launch of Anna Canteens, which serve hot, tasty, and affordable meals to the poor.
Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has fulfilled its election promise by reopening 250 Anna Canteens across the state.
He said that patients visiting hospitals, their attendants, students, and daily wage workers are largely benefiting from this initiative. The Minister strongly criticized the previous YSRCP government for shutting down the Anna Canteens in 2019, calling it a “cruel and insensitive” decision.
He recalled that on the very day the canteens were closed, he personally funded the reopening of Anna Canteens in Palakollu, and TDP leaders continued to run a similar service in Rajamahendravaram as well.
Minister Ramanaidu was accompanied by Rajahmundry MLA Adireddy Srinivas and Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg during the visit.