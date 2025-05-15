Minister Narayana Launches 339 Development Projects in Nellore Rural

Minister Narayana has inaugurated 339 development projects simultaneously in the Nellore Rural constituency. Under the leadership of Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, these initiatives were completed in just 60 days at a cost of Rs. 41 crore.

The launch event took place during a meeting at Kallurupalli, where MLA Kotamreddy dedicated the works to the soldiers of the nation. He paid tribute to those who contributed to the success of 'Operation Sindoor,' emphasising the importance of remembering their sacrifices.

MLC Beeda Ravichandra praised Sridhar Reddy's commitment to development and advocacy for the community, stating that he can effectively identify and address the needs of the people. Meanwhile, MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy referred to the undertaking as a historic achievement, attributing the initiation of the 339 projects to MLA Kotamreddy. He also urged for the development of an MSME park in Nellore Rural to create job opportunities for the unemployed youth in the region.