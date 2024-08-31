Minister Parthasarathy moots setting up of mini zoo in Nuzvid

Eluru: Minister of Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy has called upon everyone to plant two saplings in the name of their parents.

As part of the Vanam-Manam programme, the Minister planted saplings along with District Collector K Vetri Selvi and Unguturu MLA Patsamatla Dharmaraju at Nagaravanam in Nuzvid mandal’s Batthulavarigudem on Friday.

After that, the Minister started the Vanamahotsavam programme by lighting the Jyoti. Participating as the chief guest, he said that while parents give birth to us, trees give us life to survive.

Everyone should plant two plants in the name of their parents as part of environment protection and protect the planted saplings until they become trees. He said that India is a holy land and the country has many natural resources besides hills, forests and rivers. He said that there are many trees with medicinal values in the forest areas of the country. Diseases like cancer can be cured with the roots of the tree which have medicinal values. “If we take advantage of natural things like fruits from nature, we will not get sick,” he said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are giving priority to forests, environment protection and utilisation of natural resources, the Minister pointed out.

He asked officials to send proposals to the government to set up a mini zoo in Nuzvid. The constituency has a lot of forest area and a very pleasant atmosphere, and steps should be taken to develop eco-tourism by planting more trees in this area and creating a pleasant atmosphere for the people.

The Minister asked the authorities to take steps in this direction as many industrial organisations are ready to provide the required funds as a corporate social responsibility. Due to lack of proper boundaries to the forest lands in the constituency, the forest department officials and the farmers often have quarrels. The Minister suggested that the authorities immediately determine the exact boundaries of the forest area and put up fences. He asked the officials to give permission to the concerned farmers to dig boreholes in the RIFR lands.

Collector Vetri Selvi said that the current rainy season is he right time for planting saplings and steps are being taken to plant saplings in the district through ‘Prakruti Pilustondi’ programme during the month of Kartika.

District Forest Officer Ravindra Dama said that Eluru district has set a target of planting 10 lakh plants this year. He said that 3 tigers have been identified in the district and the Central government has been requested to establish a ‘tiger sanctuary’ in Papikondalu. On this occasion, the Minister released a poster on Vana Mahotsavam. Plants were distributed to officials, public and students on this occasion. Later, souvenirs printed with Kolleru birds were presented to the Minister and the other guests.

After that, the minister administered a pledge to the audience that they will adhere to environmental protection and preserve the plants.

Nuzvid RDO Y Bhavanishankari, agriculture department joint director Habib Basha, horticulture department deputy director Rammohan, DPO Tuthika Srinivas Viswanath, Dwama PD P Ramu, sarpanch Lakshmikanthamma, and others participated.