Minister promises house soon to every eligible person

Visakhapatnam: A detailed investigation into irregularities in the construction of houses and development of layouts during the YSRCP rule will be launched and strict action would be taken against those responsible, said housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathy.

Visiting housing layouts in Anandapuram and Sabbavaram mandals here on Friday, he said that houses with all amenities will be built for the eligible poor in the state. He said that pending works in the colonies would be completed and they would be made ready for occupancy at the earliest.

The minister emphasised that due to lack of proper planning during the previous government’s tenure,

standard of the houses went for a toss.

Further, Parthasarathy said that the BC, SC and ST communities are facing financial difficulties and this was discussed in the meeting held with the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently.

He informed that Rs 50,000 will be sanctioned additionally to BC beneficiaries and SCs, and Rs.1 lakh to STs living in the tribal areas.

The housing minister assured that steps would be taken to bring shopping complexes near the colonies and that activities will be designed to increase the economic power of the poor.

He recalled that the previous government could not utilise the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT schemes, and that the Centre had extended the deadline for those schemes due to the initiative of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The minister assured that by utilising the schemes, drinking water facility will be provided to every NTR Colony very soon and electricity would also be provided within two to three months. Further, the minister said that the housing department will temporarily take the support from GVMC and VMRDA to provide electricity and drinking water facilities in the colonies.

Speaking on the occasion, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu appealed to the minister to provide infrastructure in swift manner, grant additional financial assistance and cooperate in inaugurating the houses soon.

MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, former MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Housing Corporation chairman B Tatayya Babu, TDP district president Gandi Babji, housing PD Satthibabu, EE Srinivasa Rao and other public representatives were present.