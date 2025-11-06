Minister reviews arrangements for CII Partnership Summit

Visakhapatnam: District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that the CII Partnership Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam will be a significant milestone for the future of Andhra Pradesh.

Reviewing the arrangements being made at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds here on Wednesday along with district officials and public representatives, he reminded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other cabinet ministers have already visited several countries and invited industrialists and investors to the summit that would see leaders from across the globe.

The Minister informed that thousands of guests, delegates and representatives of various companies from over 40 countries are attending global partnership summit. He further mentioned that by signing over 400 MoUs, the state is set to draw investments worth Rs 9.8 lakh crore.

He expressed hope that through the investments, 7.5 lakh youth would get job opportunities. As part of the creation of 20 lakh jobs promised in the election manifesto, the NDA government has already provided jobs to 10 lakh youth, he reiterated.

Further, Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy explained that 410 agreements will be signed in the presence of industrialists, politicians and dignitaries from India and abroad, and foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore will be laid during the summit.

Highlighting the investments, he emphasised that the government is committed to developing Visakhapatnam as a financial hub of the state.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad explained the arrangements, venues and other aspects to the Minister and other public representatives.

Meanwhile, inaugurating a modernised hemodialysis unit at nephrology department in the King George Hospital, Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned the NDA government is focusing on people’s health and as part of it, it is bringing medical services closer to the people in a universal digital manner.

He mentioned that with financial assistance of Rs 2 crore provided by NTPC under its corporate social responsibility initiative, the facility has been provided in the hospital. He recalled that the government has taken several steps for the health of the people and as part of which the cabinet has approved the provision of insurance with a coverage of Rs 25 lakh for all.

With 13 sub-units, the Minister informed that services are already being provided in the KGH nephrology department. In addition, the minister explained that with the help of NTPC, another 10 new sub-units would be established.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, Andhra Medical College Alumni Association chairman Dr Raviraju, KGH superintendent I. Vani, participated in the programme.