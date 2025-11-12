Mins reviews Sai Baba centenary celebration preparations

Puttaparthi: A team of Andhra Pradesh ministers conducted a comprehensive review meeting in Puttaparthi on Tuesday to oversee preparations for the Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations.

The meeting, held at the local Sai Ashram under the chairmanship of District In-charge and Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, was attended by Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav, BC Welfare Minister Savithamma, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, and senior officials.

The ministers reviewed arrangements related to security, accommodation, transport, sanitation, medical services, and public amenities for the large influx of devotees expected during the 10-day celebrations.

Minister Satyaprasad emphasized that the ultimate goal is to ensure devotees face no inconvenience and that the celebrations reflect spirituality, devotion, peace, and love, as envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav urged officials to rectify lapses based on past experiences and ensure robust sanitation, parking, and infrastructure.

Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav directed the setup of 24x7 ambulance services, emergency response teams, medical camps, and mobile medical units to handle any contingencies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Minister Savitha called for coordinated efforts among all departments and the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust to conduct the celebrations as a state-level spiritual festival, highlighting the participation of national and international devotees.

Collector A Shyam Prasad presented progress on works through a PowerPoint briefing, while SP S. Satish Kumar detailed tight security and traffic management plans.