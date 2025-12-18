MITS hosts IEEE ComSoc Int’l workshop

Madanapalle: MITS, Deemed to be University, near Madanapalle, through its Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and IEEE ComSoc Student Branch Chapter, successfully conducted a three-day IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc) School Series international workshop on ‘Advances in Wireless Connectivity: Technologies, Systems, and Network Evolution’.

IEEE ComSoc sponsored USD 5,000 for the programme, said Principal Dr P Ramanathan. Over 150 IEEE ComSoc student members, including 40+ international participants from more than 25 countries have participated in the workshop.

Renowned experts from several countries delivered lectures through the SpatialChat virtual platform. Tara McNally of IEEE ComSoc, USA, and Sreenivas Jasti of IEEE Hyderabad Section addressed the valedictory session.

Dean (International Relations) Dr Sreemantha Basu, HOD Dr Rajasekaran, coordinators, faculty members, and students participated in the event.