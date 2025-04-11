MLA Madhavi visits US, eyes IT development in AP

Vizianagaram: Lokam Madhavi, Nellimarla MLA, an IT entrepreneur-turned legislator visited the USA to hold talks with IT experts and businesses on investment opportunities in AP.

Madhavi visited the state of Ohio to invite global investors to participate in the state’s growth journey through the P4 model. Making special emphasis on the Nellimarla constituency, MLA Madhavi highlighted the region’s key development priorities, centred around people’s needs. These include the establishment of industries, agricultural processing units, employment generation for youth.

She explained to IT experts that under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Sri Pawan Kalyan, the government is actively engaging with the Indian diaspora, industrial leaders, and global tech entrepreneurs to bring strategic partnerships and investments to Andhra Pradesh.

She appealed to IT entrepreneurs to step back into Andhra Pradesh and invest in key sectors. She explained that the AP government will welcome the investors and provide all the permissions, approvals and other incentives on behalf of the government in a speedy way and support them in big way to develop AP.