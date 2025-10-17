MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting

Anantapur/Kurnool: MLAs and MPs from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts attended the “Super GST Super Savings” public meeting held at Ragamayuri Green Hills in Kurnool on Thursday.

The event was organised as part of the GST 2.0 Reforms Utsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLAs and MPs praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Naidu for successfully attracting several industries and IT companies to Andhra Pradesh. They noted that Chief Minister Naidu, known as the architect of the IT revolution, had earlier established Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City in collaboration with global tech giant Microsoft.

They further added that, through the efforts of Chief Minister Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh has now succeeded in bringing a Google Data Center to Visakhapatnam. The establishment of this data center, they said, marks a major step toward transforming Andhra Pradesh into a leading IT hub like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, generating thousands of employment opportunities for the youth.

The leaders lauded Chief Minister Naidu’s administration as a model of good governance, implementing several welfare schemes while steering the state toward rapid development under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

They also criticized the previous YSRCP regime, alleging that it had “damaged every system,” and termed their recent comments on spurious liquor as “highly ironic.”