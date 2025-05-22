MLAs furious over display of Jagan’s photo in ZP Office

Anantapur: Tension prevailed at Zilla Parishad office here on Wednesday as MLAs Daggupati, MS Raju, and Surendra Babu expressed displeasure over the presence of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo in ZP Chairperson Girijamma’s chamber.

They questioned the legitimacy of keeping a former CM’s portrait in a government office and were angry for hanging CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s photo next to a storeroom.

The MLAs immediately ordered removal of Jagan’s photo and arranged for CM Chandrababu Naidu’s portrait to be displayed in the ZP Chairperson’s chamber.