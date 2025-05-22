Live
- Promoting holistic wellness through a month-long drive
- Metro Rail project works to commence la October
- SVIMS performs rare heart surgery on woman with Achondroplasia
- AP to be ID liquor-free by September 30: Excise PS Mukesh Kumar
- HYDRA strikes at illegal structures in Peerzadiguda
- Mahila Cong State president gets show cause notice
- TTD to conduct online e-auction on June 2
- GHMC cranks up fogging ops to swat mosquito menace
- KTR helps six from State get released from Malaysian jail
- Anil has no moral right to criticise MP Vemireddy
MLAs furious over display of Jagan’s photo in ZP Office
Highlights
Anantapur: Tension prevailed at Zilla Parishad office here on Wednesday as MLAs Daggupati, MS Raju, and Surendra Babu expressed displeasure over the...
Anantapur: Tension prevailed at Zilla Parishad office here on Wednesday as MLAs Daggupati, MS Raju, and Surendra Babu expressed displeasure over the presence of former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo in ZP Chairperson Girijamma’s chamber.
They questioned the legitimacy of keeping a former CM’s portrait in a government office and were angry for hanging CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s photo next to a storeroom.
The MLAs immediately ordered removal of Jagan’s photo and arranged for CM Chandrababu Naidu’s portrait to be displayed in the ZP Chairperson’s chamber.
Next Story