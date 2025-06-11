Live
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
- Jay Thakkar Reunites with Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii: “We’ve Come So Far”
- ChatGPT Outage Nears Full Recovery After Daylong Disruption
MLC DC Govinda Reddy slams govt for Law and Order failure
Highlights
Badvel: YSRCP MLC DC Govinda Reddy strongly criticized the State Government’s failure to maintain law and order, stating in a pressnote on Tuesday...
Badvel: YSRCP MLC DC Govinda Reddy strongly criticized the State Government’s failure to maintain law and order, stating in a pressnote on Tuesday that women’s safety has worsened under the current coalition rule. He condemned the recent brutal murder of a student in Anantapur and blamed police negligence.
He also denounced the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, calling it a part of “diversion politics” to shift focus from governance failures. Govinda Reddy asserted that Kommineni’s arrest, despite his public apology, reflects an attempt to instill fear among critics.
He further accused TDP of politicizing unrelated media debates, which he claimed is being attacked for holding the government accountable.
Next Story