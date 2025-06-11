  • Menu
MLC DC Govinda Reddy slams govt for Law and Order failure

Badvel: YSRCP MLC DC Govinda Reddy strongly criticized the State Government’s failure to maintain law and order, stating in a pressnote on Tuesday...

Badvel: YSRCP MLC DC Govinda Reddy strongly criticized the State Government’s failure to maintain law and order, stating in a pressnote on Tuesday that women’s safety has worsened under the current coalition rule. He condemned the recent brutal murder of a student in Anantapur and blamed police negligence.

He also denounced the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, calling it a part of “diversion politics” to shift focus from governance failures. Govinda Reddy asserted that Kommineni’s arrest, despite his public apology, reflects an attempt to instill fear among critics.

He further accused TDP of politicizing unrelated media debates, which he claimed is being attacked for holding the government accountable.

