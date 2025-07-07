Moharram observed on solemn note in Banaganapalle

Banaganapalle, (Nandyal district): The Moharram (Shahadat) observances, marking the martyrdom of Prophet Muhammad’s grandsons Hasan and Hussain in the Battle of Karbala, concluded solemnly in Banaganapalle on Sunday.

The ceremonies, starting June 27, ended with a grand procession reflecting deep mourning and devotion. The Alam (Peer) procession began at Nawab’s fort after midday prayers, passing through key areas like post office, Asthanam, circle office, and old bus stand, concluding at Jurre Gattu with ritualistic offerings.

Shia community members participated, reciting elegies and performing matam (self-flagellation) with blades to express grief.

The Nawab family, including Nawab Mir Fazal Ali Khan and his son Mir Ghulam Ali Khan, joined the event, enhancing its cultural significance.

The rites concluded with the ceremonial immersion of the Alams of Hasan, Hussain, and Bibi Fatima at Jurre Gattu, with sacred items preserved in a special box.

Cinema halls in Banaganapalle remained closed as a mark of respect.

The coalition government supported the observances with a Rs 10 lakh allocation. Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy inaugurated the ceremonial Alam placement at Nawab’s Asthana, highlighting government involvement in this interfaith event, second only to Hyderabad in grandeur.

Large crowds from the town and nearby areas attended, showcasing communal harmony.

For safety, medical camps were set up at two locations along the procession route, with ambulances available.

DSP Srinivasulu, along with Urban and Rural CIs Praveen Kumar, Manjunath Reddy, and CI Prabhakar Reddy from Nandyal, ensured tight security, allowing the event to proceed peacefully.