Mohith Reddy launches 1,600-km Padayatra in Chandragiri

Tirupati: Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, Tirupati Rural MPP and son of Chandragiri MLA C Bhaskar Reddy, has embarked on a major political journey. In the name of listening to the problems of people in Chandragiri constituency, he launched 'Maha Padayatra' on Friday evening to visit every house.

He planned to cover 1,600 kms in 205 days and visit all six mandals, 108 village secretariats and 2,014 villages to meet 1.42 lakh houses. During this 'Gadapa Gadapa ku Maha Padayatra', Mohith wants to explain to the people about various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government with an agenda of people's welfare and resolving their problems.

The Padayatra was formally launched at ZP High School ground near Mangalam quarters in Tirupati rural mandal by Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Chittoor MP N Reddeppa, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. A public meeting was held on the occasion which was attended by YSRCP cadres in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohith said he launched padayatra at a younger age to fulfil his father's goals. It was only Jagan Mohan Reddy who fulfilled all promises mentioned in the election manifesto. Bhaskar Reddy has been serving the people with selflessness.

MP Reddeppa said that Mohith has been going ahead in the footsteps of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet the people through his padayatra. Karunakar Reddy wished the padayatra a grand success and said that no one would have made such a long padayatra in one constituency. It was Jagan who spent Rs 1.70 lakh crores for people's welfare by crediting it into their accounts. He has been constructing townships with 29 lakhs houses with Rs 55,000 crores which is a record in the country.

Bhaskar Reddy said that Rs 43 crore were allocated for roads in Mangalam area. He also listed out various initiatives in the constituency undertaken by him. Saying that he will also launch a padayatra from Pakala from October 12, Mohith vowed to resolve the people's problems and expressed hope of receiving their blessings with the padayatra.