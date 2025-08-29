  • Menu
Mother tongue key for overall development

Dr Noojilla Srinivas speaking at a seminar as part of the Telugu Words Festival at SKVT College in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Rajamahendravaram: Telugu lyricist and English lecturer Dr Noojilla Srinivas took part as the chief guest at a seminar on ‘Telugu Towards Employment’ held at SKVT Government College on Thursday as part of the Telugu Maatalu Panduga (Telugu Words Festival), organised by Telugu Saraswatha Parishad and Kala Gowtami organisations.

Dr Srinivas stated that a person’s mother tongue plays a complete role in their overall development. He expressed regret that many Telugu people are living under the illusion that foreign languages are more desirable and that life is impossible without them.

Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Head of the Telugu Department, who presided over the meeting, mentioned that many people who opted for Telugu as an optional subject have succeeded in the Civil Services examinations.

Psychologist Darapu Nagireddy described the mother tongue as “lifeblood” and said it acts as a charioteer for our lives.

Vice-Principal Dr Y Swarnasri, faculty members G Suguna, P Sudha, and representative of the alumni association, Chirla Sitarama Naidu, participated.

sidekick