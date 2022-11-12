  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Moulana Abul Kalam pioneer of qualitative education: MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu
x

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu

Highlights

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and first Education Minister of independent India Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary at Andhra Prabha Colony here on Friday.

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and first Education Minister of independent India Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary at Andhra Prabha Colony here on Friday.

The MLA said that Abul Kalam Azad worked as the Education Minister for 11 years and strengthened education sector in the country and Abul Kalam was the pioneer of qualitative education in the country.

He said former Chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy has announced the day of Abul Kalam's birthday as Minority Welfare Day.

Minority leader Afroz, Pathan Nazeer Khan, Abdul Nazeer, Ali Ansari and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X