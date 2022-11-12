Moulana Abul Kalam pioneer of qualitative education: MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and first Education Minister of independent India Moulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary at Andhra Prabha Colony here on Friday.

The MLA said that Abul Kalam Azad worked as the Education Minister for 11 years and strengthened education sector in the country and Abul Kalam was the pioneer of qualitative education in the country.

He said former Chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy has announced the day of Abul Kalam's birthday as Minority Welfare Day.

Minority leader Afroz, Pathan Nazeer Khan, Abdul Nazeer, Ali Ansari and others participated.