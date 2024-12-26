MP calls for economic empowerment of women

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member Golla Baburao appealed to the people to contribute to the economic empower-ment of women.

Inaugurating Sanjha Utsav-2024 SHG Mela at AS Raja grounds here on Wednesday along with East con-stituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar and GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar, the MP said women are capable to excel in all fields.

Further, Baburao recalled that he raised his voice for the development of women in the Parliament and the reservation that should be provided to them. He said that women should be empowered not only at home, but also socially and economically. Fairs like these will aid the Self-Help Group (SHG) women and give them a new platform, he added.

Further, the MP added that he would utilise Rs 10 crore MPLADS funds for the upliftment of women. Efforts are being made to make people use the schemes of the Central and state governments so that women are economically empowered, Baburao informed.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC commissioner P Sampath Kumar stated that 2024 SHG Mela is being organised as a festival under the aegis of the GVMC and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to financially empower SHG women with the support of Central and state Govern-ments.

He stated that the mela is a one stop place for clothes, accessories, crafts, food and other products made by the members of the self-help groups in Visakhapatnam. The Commissioner informed that people should visit the fair which is open at the grounds for five days till December 29.

GVMC corporators Golagani Manga Veni, Gedela Lavanya, Bipin Kumar Jain, UCD Project Officer D. Lak-shmi, K. Kanaka Malakshmi, APDs participated in the programme.