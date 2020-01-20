MP Reddappa asks parents to administer polio drops to children in Chittoor

Chittoor: MP N Reddappa has called upon the parents of children in the age group of 0-5 years to administer the pulse polio drops mandatorily to end the polio menace in the country. Participating in a Pulse Polio Immunisation drive at Urban Health Centre here on Sunday, he said it is the social responsibility of parents to administer polio drops and see all the eligible children should be covered under the programme.

He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced many welfare schemes for safeguarding the interests of children and women.

Collector Dr N Bharath Guptha said the parents should get their children compulsorily to the PPI posts for vaccination. Over 5 lakh children identified in the district to be covered under pulse polio drive, he said and added 3,000 PPI posts set up across the district to vaccinate the drops. Health workers would visit door-to-door for two days from January 20 onwards to cover the leftover children, he added.

He instructed the DMHO to take effective measures for floating children at Railway stations, bus stations, factories and slum areas. Earlier, he administered the pulse polio drops at the urban health centre. DMHO Dr Penchalaiah, District Immunisation Officer Dr Hanumanth Rao, ASHA workers, students, Anganwadi workers, nursing students and others were present.