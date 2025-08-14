Live
Multiple lives saved through organ donation
In a heart-touching act of humanity, the family of a 39-year-old man from Pedda Kopperla village, Koilkuntla mandal, Nandyal district, has saved multiple lives through organ donation.
T Rama Subbaiah, who lived with his wife Ramsubamma and two children, suffered a severe head injury on August 10 after slipping on a rock while fishing with friends.
Initially treated at the Government Hospital in Jammalamadugu and later at Omni Hospital, Kurnool, he was shifted to Medicover Hospital on August 11, where doctors declared him brain-dead the following day.
Following counselling by the Jeevandan organ donation team on Wednesday, Subbaiah’s wife and family members courageously consented to donate his organs.
Under the supervision of Postgraduate Medical Dean Dr. Sai Sudheer and a team of specialists including Dr Abdul Samad, Dr Siddhartha, Dr B Praveen and Dr Sharath, the organs were retrieved.
One kidney was sent to Apollo Hospital, Nellore, the second kidney was transplanted at Medicover Hospital, Kurnool, and the liver was allocated to KIMS Hospital, Kurnool.
Medicover Hospital Cluster Head Maheshwar Reddy hailed the gesture, stating that organ donation is the greatest gift one can give.
Doctors and hospital staff paid floral tributes to Subbaiah’s mortal remains, honouring his family as ‘Green Donors’ for their noble decision that will keep his name alive in the lives of those he saved.